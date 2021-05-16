Delta 2023: Okowa Cautions Delta Leaders On Quality Of Who To Present As Governor

Share This























LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has cautioned leaders of Delta State on the quality of the person to present as Governor of Delta State come 2023.

He urged leaders and people of the state to tread with caution in order for someone who would be equitable to emerge as his successor.

Speaking on Saturday at a programme put together by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the governor emphasised that the state needs “Somebody who will be fair to all Deltans. Then, we can go to sleep.

“We want somebody who will come to Asaba and see Asaba as his own. And not somebody who will come in here and feel that Asaba as headquarters is misplaced. It ought not to be.

“So, I want to caution some of our leaders who are jumping the ship for very little things that have been provided for them.

“Some people will say shine your eyes so that people will not come and lure you with Five Hundred Thousand Naira and One Million Naira and you sell the conscience of your people and lead them into fire. That will not be in the name of Jesus.

“I am talking more to the leaders because many times it is in your hands to give the direction for what our people would do. Please, let’s stay conscious. And for those of them jumping because of the little envelope, please, let us caution,” the Governor advised.

Giving indication on when active politicking in the state will commence, Governor said, “I want to reassure you that in the next one month, we will start the politics.

“I will not have a governor that will put a ban on Anioma people.”