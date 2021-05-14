Concern Deltan Advises Okowa To Drop Those Aspiring For Governor From His Cabinet

Share This























LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi, the Federal Commissioner, National Assembly Service Commission on Friday expressed displeasure with members of the Delta State Executive Council who have expressed interest in Governors Ifeanyi Okowa’s job, two years to the end of his administration.

Urging the state governor, Atanomeyovwi told Okowa to drop those aspiring to be governor from amongst his cabinet members so as not to cause a distraction to the vision of the governor for the state.

He stated this during a chat with newsmen in his office in Abuja in reaction to declaration by some of the aspirants.

The Federal Commissioner noted that Governor Okowa has too many characters in his cabinet that are interested in his job and that these cannot carry out the assignment before them without losing focus because of their ambition since they are already in the field making consultations on how to succeed their boss.

He said, “I pity Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the kind of characters he has in his cabinet. Many of his Commissioners, Chief of Staff, Chief Strategist and Special Advisers have indicated an interest in running for his office two years to the end of this administration.

“Retaining them any further will cause distraction and derail the focus of his administration. Very soon, there would be clashes of interest, acrimonious relationships and inappropriate decisions because of their inordinate ambitions to be governor in 2023.

‘’It is unfortunate that such number of members of Okowa’s cabinet could be interested in his job and are working already to succeed him instead of waiting till at least one year to the end of the administration.

” The least the governor should do now is to offload them so that they can go about the pursuit of their respective ambition without derailing the course and vision of the current administration.

“As things stand, these ones cannot be trusted with the intricacies of governance any longer as politics may have taken over the better part of their focus and drive’’, Atanomeyovwi added.

He cautioned the people of Delta State to be vigilant and look out for the best man for the job instead of running after some leaders who may be driven by personal ambitions and selfish interests without Urhobo and Delta common Interests at heart.

Daily Independent