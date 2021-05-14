Missing 22-Year-Old Delta Poly Ogwashi-Uku Graduate Runs Mad

Share This

























LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Missing Twenty-Two-Year Old Mass Communication graduate of Delta Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Isaiah Katherine has been reported to have ran mad.

Katherine who is from Emevor but reside in Oleh in lsoko South L.G.A of Delta State left for Warri last week Thursday.

A statement sighted by Urhobotoday.com disclosed that she left Oleh to visit her boy friend identified as Klever in Warri, adding that her mother was informed by a good Nigerian that they saw her daughter in a private school in Warri stripped naked.

“However, a good Nigerian, noticed that Isaiah Katherine, has run mad. She was given clothes to wear and transportation fare to go back home. Meanwhile, she was able to dropped her name and her mother’s phone number.

“She work with KEDI Healthcare as a distributor and also sells clothes online. She is also a graduate of Mass Communications from the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku. Pls if found quickly call this numbers..let be our brothers keepers and save her life-0806 281 7886, 09029213778 and 07039155701,” the statement read.

