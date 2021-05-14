Delta State Police Deny Report Of Withdrawal Of Escorts From VIPs

Share This























LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has denied online reports of withdrawing police escorts from VIPs.

A press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright made available to Urhobotoday.com stated, “The attention of the Delta State Police Command has been drawn to a recent publication online which says “Police withdraw escort of VIPs to South-East and South-South.”

“The Command therefore wishes to state that, the Wireless Message quoted in the said publication was self-explanatory, and that at no point in the said Wireless Message, did the Command stop or withdraw Policemen from escorting VIPS to any of these two geographical zones as stated above. That the directive which was originated from the Department of Operations was meant as a guide for the officers and men of the department engaged in escort duties to always be at alert and not as misquoted or misconstrued.

“The cautionary message was only a step to guide the concerned officers on the need to be extra vigilant and ensure the safety of their lives and that of their principals against the backdrop of killings of Policemen and not to withdraw them as wrongly quoted by some Social Media handlers.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore, urges members of the public to ignore publications being made by mischief makers, as the Wireless Message been referred to was very clear and self-explanatory, please.”