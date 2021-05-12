Insecurity: Delta Police Deploys 1,715 Personnel For Eid-El-Fitr

Share This























LAGOS MAY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A total of 1,715 operatives have been deployed to all moslem worship centres as well as the nooks and crannies of Delta State, by the State Police Command to step up security before, during and after the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.

While extending his warmest felicitation to all the Muslim Ummah resident in the state on the celebration of the auspicious occasion of the Eid el-Fitr, the Commissioner of Police for the State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali admonished them to be security conscious and take appropriate measures towards personal protection and their personal effects, not only at home but also in public places such as markets, worship centres, shopping malls and highways.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by the acting police public relations officer (PPRO) for the State Command, DSP Bright Edafe.

The Commissioner of Police urged members of the public to continue to assist and collaborate with the police and other security agencies to enable them serve the people of the state better.

He said, “We should remember that Eid is the epitome of collective happiness and its blessings should be spread amongst all”.

The CP also enjoined everyone that while engaging in the celebration of Eid el-Fitr, they should endeavour to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols at all times to help curtail the spread of the pandemic.

The CP said, “This month of Ramadan not only brings us blessing but is also believed to instill in adherents the value of sustained and patient acquired to be part of our daily lives.

“The lesson from this season urges us to shun all differences and exhorts us to promote harmony with the aim to show love and affection for each other according to Allah’s teachings”.