Uvwie Monarch Laments FG Poor Funding Of FUPRE

LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, has berated the Federal Government of Nigeria over poor funding of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The monarch, who made this known during the courtesy visit on him by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Akpofure Rum-Rukeh, management and visitation panel of FUPRE at his palace on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, noted that FUPRE was not fairly treated by the federal government.

“It is a pity that FUPRE as the first specialized petroleum university in Africa and sixth in World has not been treated fairly by government.

“The university today, is like a glorified secondary school. Other universities that were established after FUPRE are doing better because they were properly funded ” he noted

He further noted that since FUPRE was established in 2007, it lacked the full support of federal government and multinational oil companies.

The Ovie called for the proper funding of FUPRE to enable it function to the standard of its likes elsewhere in the world.

To this end, he suggested that FUPRE should be placed under the minister of the ministry of petroleum resources.

Other demands made by monarch included appointment of an indigene of Uvwie into the governing council of the institution, appointment and employment of 100% Uvwie indigenes for unskilled labour as he said that this would help to reduce unrest in the university.

“We demand that the university authority should always ensure that a commensurate contract awards is given to Uvwie contractors.”

He had earlier thanked the management and visitation panel for the visit as he noted that it would strengthen the relationship between FUPRE and the palace.