Alleged Anti-Party Activity: APC Chieftain Calls For Expulsion Of Omo-Agege

LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A member of the All Progressive Congress in Delta state, Jeckins Ejiro Wisike has called for the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the party.

According to Wisike, the persistent romance of the Deputy Senate President with bigwigs of the ruling party in the state is at the detriment of the APC.

Wisike fears that the all Progressive Congress will have no strategy to give a strong fight for the governorship seat in the state if the unholy parley of Senator Omo-Agege and the People’s Democratic Party continues.

In Wisike’s works, the Obarisi 1 of Urhoboland is purely a member of the People’s Democratic Party.

Wisike wrote;

2023, DELTA STATE APC IS IN DANGER!!!

The continuous romance of Senator Ovie Omo Agage , with the Delta State PDP members/ Government is an indication that, there will be no strategy that APC will design to win 2023 elections in Delta State that will be successful.

Therefore I Jeckins Ejiro Wisike humbly suggest to all Delta State APC faithfuls to come together and move for the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agage from the party in accordance with Article 21 of the All Progressives Congress constitution (APC).

Senator Ovie Omo Agage is a complete PDP Man in APC , who is Chief James Ibori and Dr Okowa ? and who is Senator Ovie Omo Agage? they’re all members of JAMES IBORI POLITICAL FAMILY OF DELTA STATE.

The APC is believed to be the only political party that can give the ruling PDP a fight in the 2023 elections in Delta state; something Wisike fears may never come to pass unless Ovie Omo-Agege is disbanded from the party.

