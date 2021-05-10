Delta Search For Home Talents As Alternative To Oil, Target 10 Winners Of N5m Each

Share This























LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Government says it has put modalities in place to partner the private sector to harness home-based talents in entertainment as a substitute to oil revenue.

Mr Akpobome Ogude, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Talent Development, disclosed this at the unveiling of the First Edition of “Made in Delta Talent Search,” on Friday in Asaba.

Ogude said the governor had approved that the sector partner seasoned artists in the music, comedy and movie industries to discover, develop and promote home talents.

He said that the search would commence on May 13, at Agbor, Delta North Senatorial District, then to Ughelli, Delta Central and to Warri, Delta South while the grand finale would be in Asaba, the state capital.

Ogude noted that the search would be targeted at discovering 10 winners at the grand finale of the contest in Asaba.

He added that each of the winners would get a contract sum of N5 million, wardrobe allowance and a platform to showcase them to the world.

“This is the initiative of His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, who has graciously given the youths another opportunity to showcase what they have.

“Talent is the new crude oil in the world because someday we may run out of oil but talent will keep thriving; we have been able to prove this because as of today, the world movie, music and comedy industry is worth billions of dollars.

“Even in Nigeria, the comedy industry that started in Warri, Delta has produced the likes of Ali Baba, Baba Kome, I GO Dye, others who are our role models today.

“So, we call it Made in Delta Talent Search because Delta is the home and hub for entertainment in Nigeria.

“This is the biggest grassroots search for talents in Africa, and seasoned professionals would be on the ground to partner government on this project.

“We have reached out to lots of individuals and private companies to develop the young talents because we believe that the entertainment industry cannot thrive without the private sector and the media.

“Since 2019 when this office was created, we have had the Delta Talent Development Summit in 2020 and held a workshop but this talent search is a big project.

“This is so because Delta is a pool of talents and we want to create talents that will can win Grammy awards,” Ogude said.

On his part, Mr Kingsley Chukwuemeka, Head of Innovations, Talent Development, said that application was open to all residents in Delta.

Chukwuemeka said age would not be a barrier for application and participation.

According to him, whatever talent that will be discovered in the search is a credit to Delta.

“Gov. Okowa is interested in growing the talents of Delta residents, he is a detribalised Nigerian, who is interested in developing the talents of the residents irrespective of tribe or language.

“So, we are looking forward to people with talents in the state, and of all ages for registration and participation”.

Also, Mrs Veronica Abang, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, said that registration was on and open to all, adding that the information had been placed on various media platforms for people to access.

Abang noted that the organisation would not entertain interference by way of recommendation from any person, group or politicians but purely on merit.

(NAN)