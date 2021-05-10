1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, May 10th, 2021

Delta: Oghara Youths Nab Suspected Generator, Mattress Thief


LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected thief has nabbed for allegedly stealing generator and mattress in Delta community by youths.
He was made to carry the generator on his head and sleep on the mattress as he posed for a good picture.
The suspect was nabbed in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, by youths in Otefe community Area on Sunday, May 9, after he broke into a house and stole the items while the owner was in the church.
LindaIkeji

