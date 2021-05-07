Urhobo Community Youth Leader Stabbed To Death While Settling Dispute

Share This























LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The youth leader of Agbowhiame community, Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Joseph Irhobo was on Wednesday evening, stabbed to death by a suspected notorious cultist.

It was gathered that the deceased, Mr. Joseph Irhobo, was stabbed to death by the suspected notorious cultist, identified as Mr. Elvis Philip while trying to settle quarrel between his killer and a petty female trader.

Our source revealed that Mr Elvis Philip had gone to the store of Mrs Liagbe to buy some items on credit but Mrs Laigbe refused to sell her goods without being paid and that led to an argument between both of them.

Mr. Elvis Philip later slapped Mrs. Laigbe, which led to a brawl between the children of the petty trader and the notorious cultist.

The youth leader who was walking along the road, stepped in and tried to broker peace between the family of Mrs. Laigbe and the notorious cultist.

The notorious cultist immediately left the petty trader and her children and stabbed the youth on the breast part of his chest.

The youth leader was immediately rushed to the General Hospital, Otu-Jeremi where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the story, saying they are making frantic efforts to arrest the fleeing suspected killer.

Daily Independent