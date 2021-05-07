Delta Police Arrest Two For Impersonation And Sale Of Military Uniform In Effurun

Share This























LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command has arrested a woman, Jemilia Suleman, a native of Plateau state and her male counterpart, Monagor Charles of Ndokwa East local government area of Delta State for impersonating as military personnel and marketing military uniforms.

The duo who were found wearing military uniforms while lodging in Beji Court Hotel, Bendel Estate off Airport road, Effurun, Delta attracted the attention of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ogborikoko Division, CSP Martha Ikong who detailed and led Surveillance operatives with military personnel and arrested them.

The police recovered 10 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, six T-shirt, jungle caps, one T-shirt and one singlet from the suspects.

On interrogation, the lady suspect disclosed that she bought the said uniform in the market and use it to earn a living.

When contacted Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright confirmed the arrest, adding that investion is on going.

According to him, “On the 5/5/2021 at about 1300hrs, information received that a woman Jemilia Suleman ‘f’ age 48yrs, a native of Plateau State with one Monagor Charles ‘m’ age 61yrs of Ndokwa East L.G Area Delta State were found wearing military uniforms and lodged in Beji Court Hotel Bendel Estate Off Airport road Effurun.

“The DPO Ogborikoko Division CSP Martha Ikong detailed and led Surveillance operative in conjunction with military personnel to the hotel and arrested the suspects. Items recovered from them includes 10 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, six T-shirt, jungle caps, one T-shirt and one singlet. All of military camouflage uniform. The lady suspect confessed that she bought the said uniform in the market and use it earn a living. Investigation is ongoing.”