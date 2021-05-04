Timaya Lashes At Eedris Abdulkareem For Rubbishing Keyamo In Diss Track

Share This























LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Popular Nigerian musician, Timaya has launched an attack at his senior colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem.

This is coming following repeated attacks by Eedris against the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo.

Recall that Eedris released a diss track targeted at Festus Keyamo.

However, ace musician Timaya has come out to condemn Eedris Abdulkareem.

Eedris’ “Senior Advocate of Nonsense” diss track followed his other diss track against the minister of state for labour and employment in which he complained that Keyamo is now among the cabal killing Nigeria.

Reacting, Timaya asked Eedris to go to work and stop making a nuisance of himself.

According to Timaya, he was a back up singer for Eedris Abdulkareem for many years but was never paid for his services.

“I was your back up artist and you did not appreciate me. You regarded me like a nobody, I paid my transport to your shows because I was learning. You have never paid me one day. You disregard people, how many people don blow through you”, the Dem Mama crooner asked.

“Where are all the people that were with you before? You come on social media, where the f**k are you? Don’t blame people, Go and work. Dirty looking Igbo smoker“

Tori.ng