Senior Advocate of Nonsense: Eedris Rubbishes Festus Keyamo In Diss Track

LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY0-Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has released a new song ‘Jaga Jaga Oti Get e’ aimed at the minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo.

The new song follows Mr Keyamo’s public exposure of a private communication between them.

Eedris addressed Keyamo in the song as a “senior advocate of nonsense” a pun on the minister’s title as a senior advocate of Nigeria while raising points on the state of insecurity in the nation.

In the song, Eedris notes Keyamo’s involvement in government propaganda which he says the Buhari-led administration is full of.

“Is your government not a cabal wey dey pamper plenty terrorists?” he asks, alluding to the Federal Government’s refusal to act on the minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, over religious extremism and pro-terrorist sentiments.

The song also touches the multiple reports of kidnappings across the nation as Eedris describes extremism as a “hallmark” of the government. He states that many people, including him, had initially supported President Muhammadu Buhari and have now regretted their decision.

He asks that the people of Delta State be vigilant as Keyamo’s actions are to garner support ahead of the 2023 political cycle in the state. Keyamo is reportedly preparing a bid for the state’s governorship position.

Reacting to the dust his song has raised, Eedris on Monday, May 3, 2021, took to Instagram to invite the public to listen to the song.

Keyamo had in April accused Eedris of resorting to blackmail after failing to extort money from him and other government officials, after he released a remix to his 2004 hit song ‘Jaga Jaga’.

The minister backed his claims on social media, uploading screenshots of text message exchanges between himself and the rapper, violating Eedris’ right to privacy as well as Twitter privacy policies.

Twitter promptly took down the tweets in line with its policy.

