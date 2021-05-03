Isoko Monarch Passes On At 81

Share This























LAGOS MAY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Traditional ruler of Igbide Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Ovie Edward Obukeni I, is dead.

The 81-year-old monarch died during brief ailment barely a month after the Ogiame Ikenwoli, the 20th Olu of Warri died.

Obukeni’s death was formally announced yesterday by the Igbide Kingdom in a statement signed by the Oletu-Ekpo of Igbide, Chief Godspower Okpohro. Okpohro said the monarch would be sorely missed by the people of the kingdom for his peaceful rule.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, commiserated with the royal family of Igbide Kingdom.

He said: “The late monarch’s 47 years’ reign, which made him one of the longest serving monarchs in the state, recorded remarkable infrastructural development in his domain.

“He will be remembered for his contributions to the peace, unity and development of his kingdom and the entire Delta.”

Okowa urged the family of the royal father, friends, associates and the people of Igbide to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life which deserved to be emulated.