Davido Honoured With Chieftaincy Title In Ibusa, Delta State

LAGOS MAY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-DMW Boss, Davido who recently arrived Nigeria is currently in Asaba Delta State for an event.

Davido was welcomed like a king on arrival in Delta state where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title. The mega artiste was given the title at Ibusa, Delta which is the hometown of his lawyer, Prince.

Popular club owner, Cubana Chiefpriest broke the news by congratulating David on his instagram page.

He wrote, “Congrats @davidoofficial On Your Title @prince_ii hometown ibusa ! OBO Is Super Loved

In South East E No Go Easy For Stadium Tonite #CubanaChiefPriest #CelebrityBarMaDavido is billed to perform at Asaba staduim tonight after which he will proceed to Jos and Enugu before the weekend runs out.”

According to reports, this is not Davido’s only chieftaincy title as he was also conferred with one at the video shoot location of his song featuring singers Duncan Mighty and Peruzzi.