Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper In Connection To Killing Of 3 Policemen In Ughelli Eatery

LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta state police command under the watch of Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has recorded another major breakthrough in the fight against kidnappers in the state over the arrest of a suspected serial allegedly responsible for the killing of three policemen at a eatery in Ughelli, Ughelli Notyh local government of Delta State.

Recalled that on 10th January, 2021 gunmen invaded an eatery in Ughelli, Delta State where three policemen were killed and their rifles carted away by the daredevil criminals.

Reporting reaching Urhobotoday.com however revealed that a suspected ring leader of the gang that executed the deadly act, Akpos James A.K.A General of Ekeremor Community in Bayelsa local government area was arrested at Abraka, Delta State recently by Delta State Police Command Special Anti Kidnapping and cyber squad.

The suspect was equally alleged to have executed serial kidnapping and armed robbery atrocities within Abraka, Warri, Ughell and Sapele environs in Delta State.



Upon interrogation, the suspect who gave useful information in connection to the crime led police operatives to his gang’s hideout at Bomadi waterside on 30/04/21 at about 0240hrs, where other members of his gang were engaged in a gun battle with the police, but owing to the superior fire power of the police, members of the gang escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries into the river. Two Ak47 rifles, one hundred and fourteen rounds of 7.62 ammunition with six magazines were recovered.The police who said they have declared manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang, urge members of the public to assist the police by giving any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the other fleeing members of the gang, while assuring them that their identity will be treated with high level of confidentiality.Confirming the arrest of the suspect and declaration of manhunt for his fleeing gang members to Urhobotoday.com, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright said, “Acting on available intelligence a team of the Delta state police command Special Anti kidnapping and cyber crime squad (SAKCCS) operatives on 24/04/21 at Abraka arrested one Akpos James A.K.A general “m” 30yrs of Ekeremor LGA Bayelsa State.“The suspect was arrested in connection to the killing of policemen at a eatery in Ughelli on the 10/01/21 together with several kidnapping/armed robbery within Abraka, Warri, Ughelli and Sapele environs.“Upon interrogation, the suspect who gave useful Information in connection to the crime led same SAKCCS operatives to the gang’s hideout at Bomadi waterside on 30/04/21 at about 0240hrs, where other members of his gang were engaged in a gun battle, but owing to the superior fire power of the police, members of the gang escaped with various degrees of gun shot injuries into the river.“Two Ak47 rifles, one hundred and fourteen rounds of 7.62 ammunition with six magazines were recovered, manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing. Members of the public are enjoined to help the police by giving any useful information to the police that will lead to the arrest of the other fleeing members of the gang, while assuring them that their identity will be treated with high level of confidentiality.”