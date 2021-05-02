Delta: Motorists Express Displeasure Over Faulty Traffic Light In Effurun

Share This























LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Vehicle users in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have expressed displeasure over constant heavy traffic congestion at Jakpa Junction especially during rush hours in the mornings and evenings due to faulty traffic light.

A government traffic control officer who pleaded anonymity, disclosed the present traffic congestion started after a rainstorm few weeks ago after the traffic lights were affected.

She also called on the appropriate personnel who are in charge of fixing the light to act fast to avoid serious accident.

A trycicle rider Mr Monday Eke, lamented over spending a long time at the junction whenever he is conveying his passengers to Effurun market, making him to spend more money on fuel everyday.

Our correspondence observed that among three lights of the traffic it was only the yellow lights that was on at the time of filing this report.