Delta Police Uncover Fake Wine Factory In Urhobo Community, Recover Missing Journalist’s Car

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has uncovered fake wine factory at Ovwian in Udu local government area. The suspected owner of the fake wine factory, Kenneth Ajie produced the fake wines in house without an approved license from the necessary authority.

Confirming the allegation in a press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Edafe Bright made available to Urhobotoday.com, the police said the suspect who produces these fake wines in his house operate without any license.

“ According to the suspect, he sells the wine for the sum of three hundred naira (#300) per bottle and three thousand, six hundred naira (#3,600) per carton, he confessed that he bottles the wine himself. He uses bottles that has already been used and dispose, and he buys these bottles at Ten naira (#10.00) per bottle, and he also buys the cork from open market.

“He claims he washes the bottles himself, cork the wines himself, and sells to members of the public. According to him, he works alone and produces about one to three cartons per day. Exhibits recovered include bottles of the drinks suspected to be fake alcoholic wine.” The statement disclosed, adding that the case is still under investigation.

In another development, the Delta State police operatives has recovered a missing vehicle belonging to a renowned journalist, Felix Ekwu.

On 28/04/2021 at about 0120hrs Men of ‘A’ Division Warri received a distress call from one of the police constabulary attached to ‘B’ division Warri that four suspected armed robbery gang in a Toyota camry (pencil light) were operating at Ubor axis in Warri,

The DPO A Division Warri CSP T.Y. Mahmud mobilized and led anti-crime patrol team in search of the hoodlums. They were later sighted between Ogwangwe and NPA. The police engaged them in a hot chase to Iyara, the hoodlums eventually abandoned the Toyota Camry Reg no. TE845 AAA.

The Vehicle happens to be the same vehicle that was stolen at Ekuremu street in Warri on 22nd April 2021 belonging to a renowned journalist Felix Ekwu. One locally made single barrel loaded one live cartridge, there was few shots released toward their escape route and it is believed that they went with bullet injuries.

The DPO ‘A’ Division led men for a search party, where abandoned shoes, neck chain and phone charging cord were recovered at the escape route.

Iyara vigilante and indigenes of Iyara were put on red alert to be on the lookout as well. Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing robbers while the vehicle has been recovered.