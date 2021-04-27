Anglican Archbishop Odutemu Condemns Killing Of Christians, Rains Curses On Perpetrators

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Archbishop of Nigerian Anglican Communion, Bendel Province, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu has condemned the recent waves of attack on churches and Christian worshipper across the country, describing it as barbaric.

He maintained that no one responsible for such dastardly act will go unpunished, adding that killing of worshippers was not just a crime against humanity but against God.

Odutemu made the declaration yesterday in Ughelli, Delta State, during the ‘Bishop’s Charge at the ongoing 8th Synod of the Diocese of Ughelli Anglican Communion, with theme, ‘We are Christ Fragrance Unto God: A Critical Examination of the Christian Life’, saying the church belongs to God and any act against the church is an invitation to His wrath which no man can withstand.

He said, “the church will not carry arms to fight anyone but God will fight for His church. Unless they come to the church to confess, by the action of my consecration, they will, pay for what they have done. We don’t have guns but we have prayers and we will prevail.”

The Archbishop who also visited the controversial CAMA, urged the Federal Government to rescind the law or face dire consequences.

According to him, “Government is not God and those who make laws against the church have always pay dearly for it. Nebuchadnezzar tried it and paid dearly for it. The church is not a business organization, neither is it a socio-political venture but a spiritual organisation.

“Although this matter is before the court, I make bold to say Buhari lacks the power whatsoever to handover a spiritial organisation to the Registrar General who is a socio-political leader for supervision. Like I said we don’t have guns to fight but we have prayers, and life and death are in the power of our tongue.”