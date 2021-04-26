Twitter Deletes Keyamo’s Leaked Chat With Eedris As Nigerians Call For Suspension Of His Account

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Popular microblogging site, Twitter, has deleted the tweets by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, where he leaked the chat between him and Eedris Abdulkareem.

Twitter said the tweets, which also contained Abdulkareem’s phone number, were deleted simply because the minister ‘violated the rules’ of the site.

Keyamo, via a Twitter thread, tackled the singer over ‘Jaja Jaga Reloaded’ ? his recently released song, which he claimed was a poor attempt at blackmail.

According to the minister, Abdulkareem, who is displaying a stance against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), once begged to be part of the Buhari Campaign Organisation which he directed in 2018.

Keyamo said, “In 2018, when I was named the Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation, Eedris waxed a song in support of Buhari and wanted to join us, albeit for a fee. He then made desperate efforts to see me through text messages from his phone no…”

The tweet has since been deleted by Twitter. More so, the social media giant took down two other tweets from Keyamo’s thread because he shared a leaked chat that showed the singer’s telephone number.

Twitter wrote in a brief post, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.” The social media company did not explicitly state which of its rules was violated.

Meanwhile, in a blog post, the company explains the process of removing a tweet considered to have violated its rules.

“When we determine that a Tweet violated the Twitter Rules, we require the violator to remove it before they can tweet again. We send an email notification to the violator identifying the tweet(s) in violation and which policies have been violated.

“They will then need to go through the process of removing the violating tweet or appealing our review if they believe we made an error,” it wrote.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to call for the suspension of the account of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, over his tweets showing the screenshots of his chat with singer, Eedris Abdulkareem.

Keyamo earlier accused Eedris Abdulkareem of dissing him in his new song, Jaga Jaga Reloaded, because he refused to help him with money back in 2018.

According to him, Abdulkareem resorted to blackmail after his attempt to extort money to support the Buhari administration failed.

Keyamo, in a series of tweets, backed his claims with screenshots of the chat between himself and the rapper.

He said, “In 2018, when I was named the Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation, Eedris waxed a song in support of Buhari and wanted to join us, albeit for a fee. He then made desperate efforts to see me through text messages from his phone no.

“I explained that my job was voluntary. It was the same thing I told so many other so-called activists-by-day-and-hustlers-at-night who secretly approached me. He then switched to the fact that he wanted a loan to pay for his hotel bills to the tune of N1.3m and to cater for his ‘sick mum’.

“That was already running into more than N3m. However, one govt functionary called me to say he told him another story that his child was sick.”

Keyamo further shared the receipts of the chat he had with Eedris Abdulkareem and posted his mobile number as well.

Nigerians took to Twitter to report Keyamo’s account for violating the platform’s rules.

The post showing the screenshots of the chat and mobile number have since been deleted by Twitter. However, Nigerians want more and are calling for the suspension of Keyamo’s account.

A Twitter user, @cremechic11, said “Personally, I am reporting Festus Keyamo’s Twitter account for doxxing Eedris.

“It is against Twitter rules to post someone’s personal information. I hope they suspend his account. Animal.”

Another tweep, @ose_anenih, said, “Reported his account and his tweets. You can’t be posting people’s private information online. That’s a platform violation at the very least.

“Anyone who knows Eedris should contact him. He might be able to get some coins if he pursues this in court sef.” (sic)

Punch