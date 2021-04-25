Delta Speaker Political Adviser, Mathias Eto Passes On

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mr Mathias Eto, the Political Adviser to Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly is dead.

Eto who hails from Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, died on Saturday.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly has described sudden demise of his aide as heartbreaking and deeply painful.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu on Sunday, the Speaker affirmed that the demise of Eto was not only a loss to the Isoko nation but to the entire Delta State and a personal loss to him.

According to the Speaker, “My Political Adviser, Hon. Eto, was a grassroot and a consummate politician with vast political experience.

“His public service life dated back several years as former Executive Chairman of Isoko South Local Goverment Area. The news of his death came to me as a rude shock”.

Oborevwori said that in spite of Eto’s political accomplishments and wealth of experience, he remained humble and generous to all that came his way, saying that he would be deeply missed by all.

He further said “while we grief over Hon. Eto’s death, we should keep his memories of public service ever green in our hearts”.

The Speaker prayed that God should grant all who survived him the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and also grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.