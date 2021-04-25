Jagajaga War: Eedris Abdulkareem Rubbishes Keyamo As He Fires Back

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Popular Nigerian artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, has replied the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, who claimed he (Eedris) singled him (Keyamo) out in his “Nigeria Jagajaga Reloaded” song because he had in 2018 refused to give him N3 million.

The Nigeria JagaJaga crooner in the remix of the original version which was released with a video a few weeks ago, questioned the position of the Minister in the President Buhari administration, saying, “Where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal oh.”

Keyamo in a tweet response to the song claimed Eedris had approached him in 2018 when he was named Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organization and wanted to join the group for a fee.

He explained further that he told the artist that he had no budget for such, saying, “He (Eedris) then switched to the fact that he wanted a loan to pay for his hotel bills to the tune of N1.3million and to cater for his ‘sick mum’ which was already running into more than N3million, but at this point, I knew he was a desperate hustler who could embarrass me, so I ghosted him”.

Narrating his side of the event, Eedris in a statement (with some pidgin) said; “When he [Keyamo] was in prison, I stood by him, I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jagajaga.

“When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO…such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!

“In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.

“He joined to crush the revolution of the youths, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at LEKKI TOLL GATE.

“With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for “Jagajaga Reloaded” and the Blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken.

”The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will FALL.

“The Blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled: “Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter”…

“Issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.

“Festus Keyamo don join the cabal. He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State.

“Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e!

“Festus Keyamo na cabal.”

The Jagajaga reloaded is a four minutes song which featured other Nigeria artists like Nigga Raw. The song also criticized the President Muhammadu Buhari administration which it described as a “democracy military” as well as the activities of the military during the #EndSARS protest.

