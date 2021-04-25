Delta: Angry Youths Lynch Suspected Armed Robber To Death In Ekiugbo

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected armed robbery kingpin from Maduguri, Borno state State terrorizing Ughelli town and its environs (name withheld) was recently lynched to death by angry mobs at Ekiugbo in Ughelli north local government of Delta State after breaking into a popular chemist store in the community.

Speaking to our correspondent, the husband of the owner of the chemist store who simply identified himself as Mr. Felix, said the suspected robber was arrested with the aid of the CCTV cameral installed in the store and vigilant of his wife’s neighbours who heard the unusual noise in the apartment and attract their attentions by raising an alarm that led to the apprehension of the leader of the robbers while others escaped into the thin air.

According to him, his wife’s chemist store located in Ekiugbo community has in the recent time suffered several attacks from the hands of the robbers who break into their store at dead nights and loot the drugs in the store.

Speaking further he noted that penultimate Sunday the gang break into the store and carted away all they have in the store, adding that since then the community security operative have been keeping vigilant in the streets of the community while his wife look for money from somewhere else to start the business.

“About 3.00am that fateful day, I received a call from the neighbouring compound that there is unusual noise coming out of his wife’s store and cartons of medicine are moving out of the store and coincidently the man that handled the CCTV camera called too that there’s unusual movement going on in my wife’s medical store. I quickly contacted security operatives of the community to alert them, and on getting there the store has been vandalized beyond recognition while the angry youths who dire to confront them {robbers} get hold of the ring leader and others robbers escaped”.

When contacted, the leader of the Ekiugbo community Security policing, comrade Ovwigho Emmanuel confirmed the incident saying that his office received a distress calls at about 3.00am that a medical store in the community is under attack by bandits and his men swung into action immediately but before getting there the robbers were rounded up while others escaped. The ring leader who confessed to the previous attack and vandal activities in the chemist store was unlucky as the angry youths get hold of him and lynched him to death.

While sending note of warning to all criminals in the state and beyond to stay clear of Ekiugbo community and Ughelli north local government area, he said, Ekiugbo policing management committee under his leadership will make the community unsafe for all kinds of criminals whether robbers or secret cult members as the committee is determined to eliminate all form of social vices from the community so that the habitants of the community can sleep with their two eyes closed, Ovwigho warned.

As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to reach the Delta State police command image maker proved abortive as his mobile lines are not reachable.