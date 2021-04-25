Delta Police Arrest Suspected Keke Robber In Warri, Nab Okada Snatcher In Kwale

Share This





















Godday and his gang were however unlucky when after robbing their victims in town service vehicle in Okere road, Warri, Delta State the driver raised an alarm which attracted the attention of DPO ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP T.Y. Mahmud and his men to the scene.The town service driver who did not want his name on print explained that while he was on his routine transport business with passengers on board along Okere road Warri, a tricycle with registration number SGD 430 VC blocked his bus, adding that one of the occupant brought out a cut to size gun and dispossessed him and his passengers of their phones and other valuables. He raised an alarm for help and in the process the suspects took to their heels with the stolen items, while the driver of the tricycle, one Kinsley Godday “m” age 23 yrs was arrested. Interestingly, the same suspect Kingsley Godday was earlier arrested in connection with foiled armed robbery attack where police men from ‘A’ division Warri recovered a tricycle and two empty cartridges and the said suspect rushed to the station and reported that armed men snatched his tricycle from him, and the tricycle was released to him after proving ownership of the said Tricycle, but luck ran against him this time as he was caught in the act.In another development, while acting on a tip off and intelligence gathering, the Divisional police officer Kwale Division SP Adie Bissong Mobilized patrol teams and some members of the public who has been helping the police to crack down criminal elements in Kwale Axis arrested a member of a notorious armed robbery gang leader that specializes in robbery/snatching of motorcycles.The suspect Ossai Bright ‘m’ AGED 21 was arrested along Adege street opposite Ndokwa west Local Government Council while attempting to snatch a motorcycle. A cut -to -size locally made gun, a knife and one cartridge was recovered from him.Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Edafe Bright confirmed both incidents adding that investigation is ongoing while frantic effort is in place to arrest fleeing members.Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has expressed gratitude to members of the public for their continuous support in the fight against crime and criminalities in the state.He urged them to keep the tempo, shun all form of crime, report any suspicious movement to the police and their identity will be treated with confidentiality.“ Crime has no jurisdiction. It is therefore the collective effort of all, that will help fight it, as security is everybody’s business,” he stated