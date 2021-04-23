Delta Police Confirms Fire Outbreak At Force Headquarters Asaba

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has confirmed that there was a fire outbreak at the state police headquarters, Asaba,Delta State.

A press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Edafe Bright made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that there was a fire outbreak at the control engine room of the police command.

“Today 22nd April 2021, at about 1445 hours, there was a fire outbreak at the command control engine room, the command wishes to state that the fire out break affected only a part of the control room.

“Fire service was called immediately, and their timely intervention saved the situation. Presently fire has been put out. Cause of fire incident not yet known but suspected to be as a result of electrical spark from the communication engine room. Meanwhile investigation into the incident has commenced.

“The commissioner of police urge members of the public to ignore any rumor contrary to the actual fact stated above,” the statement read.