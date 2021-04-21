Police Arrest Five Persons In Connection With Unrest, Killings In Urhobo Community

Share This

























LAGOS APRIL 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The police in Delta state on Tuesday arrested five persons in connection with the recent unrest and alleged killings at Ekakpamre Community in Ughelli South local government area of the state.

It would be recalled that Ekakpamre community in Ughelli South local government area has been under siege following the alleged killings of persons by unknown assailants, a situation that had also resulted in allegedly killing three persons in the community as one of the deceased was found to have been bodiless by search parties,

It was gathered that the crisis resulted from cult war between Eiye confraternity and Dominion, including one Ibeni Champion 29 that was allegedly killed.

The police public relations officer in the state, DSP Edafe Bright, who confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspects, said that “Sequel to the cult clash that led to the killing of some persons alleged to be cultists some time ago in Otu jeremi, one Michael Oghorume 19 years who allegedly was murdered by one Timaya (Surname withheld) and also suspected of being a member of Dominion confraternity cult, was arrested at Eyara Community.”

The suspect allegedly made useful information which led to the arrest of another suspect identified as Timothy Samuel 20 years old in Eyara Community and three others in Ughelli South.”