Delta Police Foil Cultist Attack In Warri, Arrest Two Barons With Varieties Of Drugs

LAGOS APRIL 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state police has foiled cultists attempt to attack their victims in Warri, Delta State.

The police who got hint of their evil plans before executing their action stormed their base within Pessu Community.

Upon sighting the Police, the suspected cultist hurriedly dispersed. Five of the suspects were identified as members belonging to Pessu community and with the assistance of the youth chairman and security head, search was conducted in the Area which resulted in the recovery of one locally Made Double Barrel Pistol with a live Cartridge.

Two of the rival cult leaders Godswill Oghmienor ‘m’ Age 25yrs and Okonedo Moses ‘m’ age 22yrs both of Aye cult group were later arrested.

Other exhibit recovered includes their information minute shit, Aiye confraternity wrist bangles. The suspects has volunteered reliable information that will lead to the arrest of other fleeing cult members.

In another development and based on intelligence gathered, the DPO ‘A’ division Warri CSP T.Y. Mahmud Mobilized Quick Response Team stormed a black spot opposite Army check point Adisa, where one Samaila Abubakar ‘m’ 20yrs and Haashimu Aiki ‘m’ 16yrs were arrested with eighty wraps of skunk, twenty-eight pieces of Tramadol, six tablet of Cwion, fifteen packs of Tygra 200mg, twelve packs of blue Vega, forty-one packs of red Vega, one packs of Rislar.

Both suspects has been giving the police vital information that will lead to the arrest of various illicit drug dealers in the area.

Similarly on the 16/4/2021, based on another tip off, Police men from ‘A’ division Warri arrested one Onyeka Henry ‘m’ of dore street Warri, Delta State. On interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that he use to be a drug baron but however stated because police has been after illicit drug dealer, he knew it was time to call it quit, and ever since then he vowed to turn a new leaf.