Delta Police Storm Kidnappers’ Den In Oghara, Rescue Abducted Couples , Two Others Along Ogor-Ivwreni Road

LAGOS APRIL 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali promise to rid the state of criminal elements is no doubt yielding positive results with the recent rescue of abducted victims in Oghara and along Evwreni-Ogor road in Delta State. Some of the kidnappers were reported to have been arrested.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that while responding to intelligent report, the DPO Oghara Division, CSP Jimoh Hassan led his team stormed kidnappers’ hideout in a bush along along Koko road where abducted Solomon Otomierewo of Ibori road Oghara and his girlfriend Rukewe Urhiephroune were kept by the kidnappers.

The couple were kidnapped by four armed men while returning to their house after attending an event. . The kidnappers blocked their unregister Mercedes GLK they were travelling in and took them to a bush along koko road. On receipt of the information, the DPO swiftly mobilized his patrol teams, vigilantes and anti cults group to the bush where information has it that the kidnappers took the victims to. The kidnappers on sighting the headlights of the police patrol vehicles fled to different direction abandoning their victims. The police were able to rescue the victims unhurt.

Meanwhile the victims’ Mercedes benz GLK through technical intelligence was later traced to Oviore near isiokolo in Ethiope East LGA where with the assistance of the army. Two of the suspected kidnappers, Oghenetewhe ‘m’ surname unknown and Gift ‘m’ surname unknown were arrested and the vehicle recovered from them. Meanwhile the police had declared manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

Similarly, on the 18/4/2021 at about 2050hrs, sequel to a tip off that some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers were operating along Ogor-Ivwreni road. The Divisional police officer ‘A’ Division Ughelli mobilized and led patrol teams to the scene. They rescued one Ovwenu Augustine ‘m’ and Victor Orogunu ‘m’ who sustained gunshot injuries on his right leg. The police rushed them to the Hospital for treatment.

The exhibits recovered from the scene are one (1) corolla ash in colour with Reg. No. GBJ 73 FD Delta, one (1) Hyundai black in colour Reg. No. WWR 180 PR Delta and one (1) Benz 200E white in colour with Reg. No. CL 193 ABJ Abuja.

Investigation is ongoing, and members of the public are urged not to keep quiet when there is any suspicious movement in their area, as a timely information to the police can lead to the arrest of these hoodlums.