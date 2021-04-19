Delta Closed Illegal Orphanage In Ashaka, Proprietress Handed Over To Police

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An illegal orphanage located in Ashaka, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, was closed down by the state government, on Sunday, for failure to comply with the provisions of the Child Rights Act as domesticated by law in the state.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs Flora Alatan, closed down the orphanage, ”Foster Paradise”, during an unscheduled visit to the orphanage at Ashaka.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Oghenekevwe Agas, emphasized that orphanages must comply with the rules and regulations guiding their establishment.

Alatan noted that the Foster Paradise Orphanage did not meet up with the requirements for approval, before acquiring more than 22 children under its care.

While speaking with the proprietress, who was handed over to the police, Alatan said that the orphanage did not follow due process, as prescribed by the ministry’s guidelines.

She added that the orphanage was unable to provide any detailed registered documents accounting for the number of children in their custody, thus its closure.

The commissioner said that the safety of the children was the priority of government, saying that the ministry did not have any accurate data concerning the children.

The 11 male children, were transferred to a government approved orphanage known as ”Orem Orphanage” in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, while the female children also numbering 11, were relocated to ”Ojone Orphanage” in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local government.

The proprietress of the Foster Paradise Orphanage, Mrs Antonett Eze, said she had just relocated from Lagos and had begun the registration process, but was yet to acquire the license.

Guardian