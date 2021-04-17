UPU PG, Olorogun Moses Taiga Presents Cheque Of N20m Subscription For Okugbe Microfinance Bank

Share This





















The UPU PG had promised during the inauguration of the Okugbe Microfinance Bank Fundraising Committee to invest N20m in the proposed bank.The Okugbe Microfinance Bank is being set up by the Urhobo Nation to provide easy access to loans for Urhobo women (ewheya) and youths (Ighelle).Responding after receiving the cheque, the chairman of the fundraising committee, Mr. Abraham Ogbodo informed Olorogun Taiga that some subscribers have already paid for their shares and more are itching to pay. He said the committee was looking forward to delivering on its mandate within the shortest possible time.The committee also informed the PG that some committee members and other Urhobos of like mind were already looking at the possibility of floating a regional bank to cater for Urhobo middle and upper class.“If we are going to chase poverty from Urhobo land, our people must have access to funds set up or boost their businesses, Ogbodo added.The committee also used the opportunity to present the Okugbe MFB logo to Olorogun Taiga. Other members of the committee present at the presentation of the cheque and logo are Mr. Francis Ewherido, Vice Chairman and Dr. Benson Uwheru, secretary.