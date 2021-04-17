Edo 2020: Okowa To Reward Victorious Team Delta Athletes With About N250m

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Team Delta’s medal haul at the National Sports Festival could cost the state as much as N250 million to fulfil promise to athletes.

Delta governor Ifeanyi Okowa promised N1 million cash reward for each gold medal, and different amounts for other medals.

Team Delta raked in a total 158 gold, 116 silver and 110 bronze at Edo 2020 in Benin City, securing its title after a win in 2018.

Okowa on Wednesday took to social media to praise Team Delta.

“To all our athletes, coaches and technical staff: #WeDidIt! On behalf of the government and people of our great state, Delta: We are proud of you!” he tweeted.

Similarly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State, celebrated Team Delta for successfully defending its champion’s title at the National Sports Fiesta in Edo state.

The party was particularly delighted that Team Delta recorded an impressive total haul of 384 medals, ahead of its closest rival Edo, with 129 gold among a total 341 medals.

In a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, the PDP noted that

“By this overwhelming defence of its champion’s title, Team Delta has once again confirmed its superiority in sports in Nigeria,” the party’s secretary Ifeanyi Osuoza said.

“This is indeed a testimony of the support and encouragement given to sports development and sportsmen and women in the State, by our amiable and sports-loving governor.”

“It is also important to note that Edo State, which shared a common bond with Delta State in the defunct Bendel State before being carved into different States, came second, further validating the sporting supremacy of both states.

The PDP called on Deltans to come out in good numbers to give the winning Team Delta a resounding welcome from the championship.

Dailytrust