Delta: Mob Set Suspected Burglar Ablaze In Ovwian

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected burglar has been burnt to death by angry youths in the Ovwian Grammar School area of Ovwian in the Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident happened on Monday in the community.

A source alleged that the suspected burglar, a middle-aged man, was caught burgling stores in the area around.

He said, “The young man was caught in the act and he was initially beaten to a pulp by youths, including his past victims.

“The man had been the brain behind a series of burglaries of stores in the area; so, it was that anger that the people vented on him.

“While he was being beaten, words got to his aged father, who was said to have disowned him, and the old man affirmed that he was a snare to him and his family.

“On hearing those words from the father, the people set the man ablaze and burnt him to death before the arrival of security personnel.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, said he heard about the incident but had yet to get the details.

“I heard about it but I don’t have the details yet. I will call the DPO in charge of the area; I can’t confirmed it now,” he stated.

Punch