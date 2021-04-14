‘God Bless Olorogun David Edevbie For Restoring the Pride Of Urhobo Nation’

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Convener for Like Mind 2023 and David Edevbie Mandate 2023, Comrade Oboh Daniel prayed to God to bless Olorogun David David Edevbie, the Chief Staff to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for restoring the pride of Urhobo nation.

Oboh Daniel who described Edevbie as a pillar of truth and carrier of Good Governance both far and near said his transformation and good governance agenda have brought him closer to the masses.

“Reflecting on your developmental achievement and your stewardship towards a formidable one Nigeria, you initiated the Amnesty Programme for the Niger Delta region that have been deprived of their right when you were the Principal Secretary to the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.. The programme led to the proclamation of late President Umaru Yaradua as the best president in Nigeria

“In anticipation for Good Governance you have showed love while your knowledge and idea have made all the Governors of Delta state since inception of Democracy to strive stronger. Better days have come to stay and you will wax stronger come 2023 and beyond.

“Just like David in the Bible,your path is meant to shine stronger because with you there will be light at the end of the tunnel come 2023.Togetherness for a formidable and a stronger Delta state let’s build a bridge that will accommodate over five millions Delta state in a prosperous ways of life,” he stated.

In a related development Edevbie described his own definition of leadership as having the capacity and will to create a common purpose and character which inspires confidence.

“Know this – If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader. The future of Delta lies in the hands of us all, and as we embrace the will to lead and serve, we will create a more prosperous and progressive State,”he stated.