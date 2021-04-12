Delta Police Rescue Man From Kidnappers’ Den In Usiefurun, Intercepts 700 Wraps Of Weed In Warri

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has rescued a man simply identied as James Emmanuel from kidanppers den at Usiefurun in Ughelli South local government area, Delta State .

A statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright made available to Urhobotoday.com explained that the Commander eagle net special squad received a distress call of an attempted robbery/kidnap at Usiefurun community by railway bridge of Ughelli south LGA.

He stated that the commander eagle net special immediately mobilized operatives of Eagle net special squad to the area, adding that on their arrival, the hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire on them, while the police retaliated in full force.

“The unrelenting efforts and the superior fire power of the police made the hoodlums to abandon the victim and escaped to a nearby bush with gunshot injuries. The victim Mr. James Emmanuel was eventually rescued and in the process his snatched Toyota Venza Jeep, white in color with REG. NO.GBJ 456 FD was recovered. Efforts are been intensified for the possible arrest of the fleeing hoodlums suspected to have escaped with bullet injuries,” the statement affirmed.



In a related development, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP T.Y. Mahmud based on intelligence gathered dispatched quick response team to a black spot within Okandeji Street Warri, Delta state where one Lucky Okpoko 50 years of same address was arrested with the following exhibits.

“545 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 102 wraps of skunk aka SK and seven wraps of readymade weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. The suspect has given useful information to the police and investigation has commenced on further possible links/recoveries with a view to arrest other partners that may also be involved in such illicit drug dealings,” the statement disclosed.

Meanwhile, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali has appealed to members of the public to continue to support the police by giving credible information that will help in bringing these criminals to book while also assuring members of the public that their identity will be treated with utmost confidentiality.