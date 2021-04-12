David Edevbie Pays Homage To Ughelli Monarch (PHOTOS)

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun David Edevbie, Chief of Staff to Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in continuation of his unalloyed support for traditional institutions yesterday paid a courtesy visit to his traditional ruler, the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Evang. Dr Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III (JP), at his Palace in Ughelli,Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

During his visit, he discussed important issues with the Monarch which included the forthcoming 29th-anniversary celebration of his installation on the throne and the proposed development of a befitting ultra-modern palace among others.



His Royal Majesty in return prayed for himl and wished him the best in all his future endeavours.

He disclosed that Ovie of Ughelli has been a constant pillar of support to him for over two decades, praying for his long reign.

“Yesterday afternoon, I paid a courtesy call on my traditional ruler, the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Evang. Dr Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III (JP), at his Palace.



“We discussed the forthcoming 29th-anniversary celebration of his installation on the throne and the proposed development of a befitting ultra-modern palace.

“HRM prayed for me as usual and wished me the best in all my future endeavours. His Majesty has been a constant pillar of support to me for over two decades. May his reign be long!,” Edevbie stated in a publication in Edevbie Faithful Facebook page.