When David Edevbie Visits Idjerhe Monarch, HRM Udurhie 1 (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Related

As expressed in the photos and statement in David Edvbie Faithful Facebook, the Delta State Governor’s aide said he respects traditional institutions because they see value in the tarnished.He further explained that traditional institutions is a gift in itself which requires a wealth of discipline to be adhered to.“I respect our traditional institutions – they see value in the tarnished. This is a gift in itself. Tradition requires a wealth of discipline to be adhered to; hence it is rarely found in youth.“Today I paid a courtesy call on HRM Monday Obukowho Whiskey Udurhie 1, The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom. We discussed the long chain of intellectual ancestors and how everyone has been designed to serve a purpose. There is a wealth of knowledge that is openly accessible and must be embraced.“Our roots constantly teach us things about ourselves and the way of the universe. We all need to watch and listen. We move!“OLOROGUN DAVID EDEVBIE @ Ethiope West,” he stated.