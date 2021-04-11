Edo Sports Festival: Delta Swimmers Break More Records As Team Tops Delta Medals’ Table

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Team Delta has been dominating the medals table, including the swimming event at the ongoing 20th national sports festival tagged Edo 2020.

A total of 27 events from the scheduled 42 have been concluded in the swimming competition, with some of the swimmers setting new national and festival records.

Clinton Opute of Delta set a new national record of 9:34.53 in the 800 freestyle men to erase the old record of 9:40.20 established in 2006.

Timpamere Akiayefa of Team Delta also created two new festival records in 50 meter Butterfly for women and in the 50 meter Backstroke events.

She returned in a time of 31.73 in the 50 metre backstroke to cancel out the previous record of 32.10 set in 2006 and 29.34 in the butterfly 50 meter to erase the 2018 record of 29. 87.

Team Delta Akiayefa, along with her colleagues similarly created a new festival record in the 4×100 meter freestyle when they finished the race in a time of 4:20.98 to terminate the 2018 record of 4:22.56.

Team Delta currently occupies the top position on the swimming medals log with a total of 31 medals comprising 22 gold, six silver and three bronze.

Bayelsa closely follows team Delta with a total of 31 medals comprising 10 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze.

Host, Edo State, has three gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals to make up the top three.

A total of 126 medals consisting of 42 gold, 42 silver and 42 bronze are at stake at the ongoing sports festival.

Guardian