Delta 2023 Gov: Urhobo PDP Chieftains Unite On Presentation Of A Candidate

LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo political leaders under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the eight Local Government Areas in Delta Central Senatorial District have constituted a political pressure group, Delta Central 2023 (DC-2023) to drive the process of producing the governor of Delta state come 2023.

The constitution of the group was done during a stakeholders meeting held at Chief Ighoyota Amori’s resident in Asaba, the state capital on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by former Minister of Information, Prof Sam Oyovbaire, Chairman of Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Ighoyota Amori, former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, represented by Chief Emuobo Gbagi, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, PDP Senatorial Candidate in the last election, Rt. Hon Evelyn Oboro, represented by Hon Sunday Apah, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Hon. Solomon Igbrakpata, PDP House of Representatives Candidate in the last election Samuel Marierie, Hon Efe Ofobruku and Chief of Staff to Delta State Government, Olorogun David Edevbie.

Others were Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor, SAN, former Commissioner for Lands, Olorogun Fred Majemite, former Commissioner for Economic Planning, Chief George Orogun, Hon. Ejaife Omizu Odebala, Commissioner for Science and Technology, Engr Matthew Tsekiri, Honourable Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Barrister Arthur Akpowowo, Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Henry Sakpra and Honourable Commissioner for Environment, Chief Chris Onogba and a host of others in attendance.

The leaders agreed to sustain unity for the common good and for the actualisation of governorship slot, come 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP by allowing aspirants to start indicating their interest with the overall objective of narrowing it down to one suitable candidate who will be projected by Delta Central political structure to fly the party’s governorship ticket in 2023.

In his speech during the meeting, Chief Ighoyota Amori said there was need for Central to speak with one voice and aspirants within the district should go about their ambition with the understanding that DC-23 Group shall serve as the unifying organ to achieve Delta Central governorship slot based on the ongoing rotation of power on senatorial district basis by PDP.

He urged the people of Delta Central to remain united under the group – “Delta Central 2023” platform, while governorship aspirants should go about their individual consultation in line with the objective of DC-23, which is to produce another PDP governor who will succeed Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on May 29, 2023.

On his part, Prof Sam Oyovbaire, thanked Chief Amori for convening the meeting, and stressed the need for Delta Central to be more united for the actualisation of the 2023 governorship seat, saying that the zoning formula has never been based on tribe or ethnic nationality but on senatorial basis.

In his brief remarks, the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said the unity of the people of Delta central should never be compromised, noting that whatever the aspiration of individuals, the end result should be for the district to produce the next governor in 2023, in line with PDP’s senatorial rotation of power agreement adopted by leaders of the three districts from the onset.

Daily Independent