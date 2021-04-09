Delta Police Foil Robbery Attempt On New Generation Bank In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state police command under the watch of CP Ari Muhammed Ali has recorded another major breakthrough against dare devil Armed robbers in Delta who intended to rob of one of the new generation banks in Ughelli in Delta State.

A press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that on the April 7th, 2021 at about 2436hrs, based on an intelligence gathered a robbery syndicate had set in motion plan to attack and rob one of the new generation banks in Ughelli Delta state.

“ The commissioner of police Delta state, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, FCIA, PSC+ directed Eagle net special squad headed by SP Usman Dimka to track down these criminals,

“The commander eagle net squad detailed Eagle net special squad patrol teams led by DSP Yunusa Danyaya on a sting operation in one of their hide out in a hotel in Isiokolo Town of Ethiope East LGA Delta state, which led to the earlier arrest of their ring leader in one Joshua Oghenenovo an indigene of Uduphori town in Patani LGA, with one pump action with twenty live cartridges recovered for him.

“ His confessional statement after his arrest, led to the arrest of one Kingsley Gbeneku 29yrs of Akwuofor Asaba in Oshimili South, Delta state who happens to be a staff of the new generation bank they were intending to rob.

“The bank staff had confessed to be their informant, and had already provided them with a clue on the modus operandi needed for them to attack and rob the bank successfully. Serious effort is on to arrest other members of the gang, while members of the public are advised to avail the police with any useful information that will help the police to arrest them.

“The CP is assuring members of the public that the command under his watch will do all it takes to reduce crime in the state to the barest minimum and will continue arresting criminals in the state and make them to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement read.