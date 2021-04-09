Delta CP Warns Mischief Makers To Stay Clear Of Isoko North Bye Election, Deploys 2016 Personnel

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the Isoko north constituency bye election that is set to take place on 10th April 2021, the Commissioner of police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Al has deployed two thousand and sixteen personnel to provide security during the election which will be held in Isoko north Local Government Council Area.

While warning mischief makers to stay clear of the election venues, the CP assures all residents that the Delta State Police Command is committed to ensuring the security of everyone in the local government by deployment of its officers to all the polling units and also some speculated hot spots in Isoko North Local government area to maintain peace and calm all through the electioneering process.

The Commissioner of police is also appealing to front runners in this Local Government bye election to please caution all their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos as such will not be tolerated.

He also warned that no Police aid or security agent will be allowed to escort their principals or any important personality (VIPs) to polling unit or on any movement while the bye election last, noting that any security aid violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Police Boss disclcosed that there will be restriction of movement around Isoko North local government area from Friday 9th April 2021 by 0000hours to Saturday 10th April 2021 by 1600hours.

Meanwhile, the CP has reiterated that Police personnel deployed for the elections will be professional in carrying out their designated duties as assigned.

The commissioner of police delta state is wishing all a safe voting exercise.