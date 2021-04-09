Why I stabbed My Husband To Death-Pregnant Mother Of Eight Tells Delta Police

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A mother of eight, Blessing Emmanuel who stabbed her husband, Jonathan Otomi to death on April 4th, 2021 at number . 4 Akanaweh Street, Off Ekredjebor road Ughelli, Delta State has revealed to Delta State police why she took such drastic action.

The suspect who confessed to the crime said she angrily stabbed her husband who she claimed does not take care of her and the children,.

She disclosed that she has been taking care of herself and her kids by selling fried chickens.

According to the suspect, on that faithful day her husband came and demanded she go home with him which she refused.

She said the deceased gathered her fried chickens, poured kerosene and set them ablaze, adding that she angrily use the knife in her hand to stab the husband in his heart and ran away.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident to Urhobotoday.com said the case is still under investigation.

In another development, police patrol team on patrol along Giwamu Street, Warri, Delta State sighted a tricycle with three occupants and immediately they saw the police, they abandoned the tricycle and fled into nearby bush.

They were given a hot chase by the police, but because of the crowded nature of the area they were to to arrest the suspected criminals .

On searching the abandon tricycle with Reg. No GUE 477 VC, two locally cut-to-size single barrel guns were found in the tricycle.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that . effort is ongoing in view of arresting the fleeing suspects.