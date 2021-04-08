Onuesoke Knocks Buhari’s Media Aide Over His Outburst On Bishop Kukah

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reacted to the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu response to Bishop Hassan Kukah’s Easter message, describing it as lacking the quality of Presidential spokesman.

Recalled that Bishop Kukah in his Easter message disclosed that Nigerians have lost faith in President Muhammadu’s administration because of increased of insecurity, religious intolerance and lack of unity. In reacting to Bishop Kukah’s bashing of the Presidency, Garba Shehu described his action as ungodly, while accusing him of playing partisan politics. He said security in the country had improved tremendously compared to pre-2015 Goodluck Jonathan’s era.

Speaking to Aviation correspondent yesterday at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on his arrival from United States, Onuesoke said that Garba Shehu need not to have attack Bishop Kukah on his Easter message to Nigerians reason being that the Reverend Father said the truth everyone sees on daily basis in the country.

Describing the Presidency scathing attacks on the respected Bishop as amounting to shots on the foot, he pointed out that it is unfortunate that rather than Shehu Garba and his colleagues to reflect on the lessons of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message and see how they can use it correct the grey areas of governance that have thrown the nation into chaos, they rather resorted to malign the Man of God.

Onuesoke dared Garba Shehu to travel the roads without security escorts if he is honest with his argument that the state of insecurity in the nation is better than what it is before 2015, adding that even governor was attacked with his convoy not to talk of a Presidential aide.

“Garba Shehu seemed to be blinded to the fact that though the frequency of suicide bombings have reduced, the increase in wide spread kidnappings and general insecurity is thrice as bad. Where he got it wrong is that the Presidency claimed to have defeated Boko Haram, but every week students are being kidnapped, everyday herdsmen slaughter innocent citizens, soldiers are attacked in their base and killed in dozens. For five days our Airforce have not had the guts to go and recover their crashed aircraft because of insecurity even though they know the crash site yet Shehu is talking about improvement in security.

“Buhari had failed woefully and we don’t need a Kukah’s homily to know this. For the first time ever, Boko haram was sacked military bases while soldiers ran into Cameroon. The Zamabari killings of 78 farmers never happened in the past. Abduction of school kids happened only once, but today, it is a routine. If Shehu feels 2021 is better, I challenge him to travel through Adamawa to Yobe, enroute Borno state. It is easier to sit in air conditioned room in Aso Rock and be propagating lies and falsehood..

“While Boko Haram activities were largely based in the North during Jonathan’s administration, the bandits and most notably herdmens activities and carnage have shifted to the every region in Nigeria, yet anytime the question of insecurity is mentioned this Garba Shehu always talk about going to Borno to ask resident as if Borno is the only state in Nigeria,” he explained.

He lamented that Garba Shehu said Father Kukah is not a man of God because he spoke the truth.

“ I never expected anything reasonable from him. My problem is how they have politicized religious doctrines into group interests,” he stated.