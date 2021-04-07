Abba Kyari’s Team Arrest Five-Man-Gang Who Specialised In Kidnapping Bank Managers In Warri

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team led his team to the arrest of another set of criminals in Delta state.

The five-man kidnapping gang who specialized in kidnapping Bank Managers in Delta state were arrested by the intelligence Response Team of the Nigerian Police Force in Warri, Delta state, South-South region of Nigeria.

According to the video shared by Abba Kyari on his verified Facebook page, the operation of the five-man kidnapping gang were largely successful because of the active role of Owen Okpapa who had worked as a driver in a bank for ten years. Owen provided the group with the full details of their victims.

The suspects have started building their personal houses in choice area of Delta state before the IRT team led by DCP Abba Kyari arrested them.

Watch the video shared by DCP Abba Kyari as the Criminals confessed to have kidnapped bank managers in Delta state :



Peteru4011