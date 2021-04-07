Easter Tragedy: Pregnant Mother Of Eight Hacks Husband To Death In Urhobo Community

Share This

























LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A woman identified as Dada has stabbed her husband, one Jonathan to death in Delta State, HGS Media Plus reports.

The incident happened on Monday April 5 at Otomi in Uwheru town in Ughelli Local Government Area of the State.

HGS Media Plus gathered that the woman killed her husband over a heated argument after he asked her why she returned home late.

The woman has eight children with the husband and is also pregnant with her ninth child, HGS Media Plus understands.

HGS Media Plus learnt that the suspect returned home late from work and the husband asked why she disobeyed his instruction by coming home late despite his warning.

Suddenly, the conversation degenerated into a heated argument and as a result, the suspect chased the deceased with a knife which she used in stabbing him to death immediately she caught up with him.

The suspect is currently in police custody at the Ughelli police Station.

