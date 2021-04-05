Gunmen Kill Orhuwhorun Prince, Two Policemen In Effurun

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected assassins have on Saturday evening killed two mobile policemen attached to the Ovie of Orhuwhorun community and one of the monarch’s sons along Jakpa Road, Effurun, Delta State.

The killing of the trio caused unrest in Orhuwhorun community as suspected cultists used the opportunity of those who were angry over the killings to unleashed mayhem on innocent residents of the town, carting away their phones and other valuables.

It was gathered that a brother to the deceased was seriously shot but survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, Ovie of Orhuwhorun community, HRH Ighowho Otakerere, Okaka 11, confirmed the story, saying that one of his sons was killed and the other seriously injured.

He said, the one that survived the attack is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital and so far ten bullets have been removed from his body.

He called on the Delta state police command to arrest the killers of his sons. He added that he doesn’t know why assassins killed his son who was very humble and respects everyone around him.

CSP Edafe Bright, Police Public Relations Office, Delta State Command, also confirmed the story, saying two of the mobile policemen who were on escortion duty were killed and one of the boys died on the spot, while the other one is responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

