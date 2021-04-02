Delta 2023: Ijaw Group Gives David Edevbie Ultimatum To Indicate Interest

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the auspices of Ijaw Realistic Movement, IRM, has called on the Chief of Staff, Delta State Government House, Chief David Edevbie to within the next 90 working days to indicate interest for the 2023 gubernatorial Election.

The group had also affirmed that only the likes of Chief David Edevbie with over 22 years of experience in government house has the prerequisite and the know-how to govern Delta state.

The group in an enlarged meeting conveyed in a popular hotel in Warri South local government area of Delta state by the convener, Comrade Ebiyebou Atiuma and the state coordinator, Mr. Maxwell Ebinabei said only the likes of Edevbie that the Ijaws can give such mass supports to.

The group in a statement made available to newsmen, stated that the governorship of the state should be given to a personality with credibility and conversant with the governance of Delta state and has served in several capacity in Delta State.

The group which affirmed in their statement that they believe in the senatorial rotational system of the governorship, opined that they have taken time to watch from close and distance and found Chief David Edevbie as the most qualified person for the 2023 governorship seat, hence they are giving him 90 days to declare his interest or they will declare it for him.

The statement reads in parts, “We did not just wake up and said we asking him to come out and tell Deltans he is running, we sat and review all those indicating interest but we saw in Edevbie while flipping through his profile and quickly concluded that this is the man who can succeed Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa with all confidence and trust.

“In our meetings, before we decided to come out to tell Deltans our choice of governor Delta state needs at this time, we have often time nickname Edevbie as Okonjo-Iwela of Delta state because of what we are seeing in him and how he will transform Delta if he is elected governor of the state.

“This call on him to indicate interest came up after due consultation with our brothers and sisters in diaspora who had also told us that the only person who could confidently rule the state without fear or regrets of ‘I don’t know’ is the man Edevbie, who has served in Ibori, Uduaghan and now Okowa administration.

“He is the only man who’s template and chart on where to start the development of Delta state from is already intact because he is conversant and familiar with all the terrain and the ethnic communities in the state and know also the demands of each areas.”