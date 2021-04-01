Workers Of Alert Security Coy Nabbed With Vandalized Cables In PPMC/Refinery Warri

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Three staff of Alert private security company were recently arrested with stolen armoured cables and other electrical installation allegedly vandalized from the premises of PPMC/Refinery Warri, Delta State.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that while acting on actionable intelligence, operatives of State Intelligent Bureau (SIB) led by one Inspr. Obot Bassey in collaboration with mobile personnel attached to Warri Refinery arrested the trio of Saturday Idoge, Sunday ishenive and Philip Ngbodi all staff of Alert private security company attached to PPMC/Refinery Warri.

They were caught vandalizing Armored Cables and other electrical installations in the PPMC Refinery Warri at Tank 82 in the refinery complex.

Exhibits recovered from them include one ladder, industrial iron cutters, vandalized Armored Cables and other items.

In another development Delta State police of Rapid Response Squad busted a syndicate that specialized in car theft parked in their owners premises. In the course of inavsionof their den w one Michael Okotete of Estate Mashoro, Warri was arrested.

The suspect was reported to confessed to have participated in many operations with his members who now at large.

He led the operatives to one of his gang members who on sighting the policemen ran and abandoned a Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. PTN 152 PIN. The vehicle was recovered by the police. Meanwhile, the police have declared manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

The alerted Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Ari Mohammed Ali has expressed gratitude to members of the public who have been of help in one way or the other by way of giving useful information to the police, that have been of immense help in their fight against crime in the state.

The State Police Boss equally extend his appreciation to members of the press who have equally been playing their role hence getting this messages across to members of the public is not an easy one.

“We are all in a selfless service to humanity and without the contribution of journalist all over, the command will not be able to do alone. He also want to appreciate the immense contribution of our local vigilante, and anti cult units, the police will not be able to do it alone with your help.

The CP also enjoined members of the public to key into this succesful trend against criminals by helping the police with useful information that will help in the fight against crime,” Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright disclosed in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com