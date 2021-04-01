Delta Police Reacts To Bank Robbery Attack, Solicits For Information

Share This

























LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command has reacted to Tuesday armed robbery attack of United Bank of Africa (UBA0 and Divisional Police headquarters, Issele-Uku by heavily armed hoodlums in which dynamites were used by the hoodlums to destroy the security doors of the banking hall and made away with undisclosed amount of money.

A statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that the Commissioner Of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali on hearing of the attack immediately mobilized patrol teams from the State Police Headquarters Asaba to Issele-Uku, led by the DC Operations DCP Olaleye Faleye who engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“The hoodlums escaped in two vehicles but were chased and consequently, they abandoned their vehicles and escaped into the bush.

“ However, an Inspector of Police, Anioma Security Watch vigilante member and a civilian died while one of the hoodlums was killed and their vehicles full of blood were recovered. Also recovered is one AK 47 rifle breech No. 9558 with empty magazine painted with Police color. “The command is appealing to members of the public with useful information that will aid the arrest of these hoodlums to please avail such information to the commissioner of police,” the statement read.