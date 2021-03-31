Police Flee As Armed Robbers Invade Banks, Eatery And Petrol Stations In Delta Community

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-It was sorrow, blood, tears and wailing as daredevil armed robbers on Tuesday invaded UBA Bank, Microfinance Bank, a petrol station and an eatery in Issele-Uku, headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, killing four persons and carted away millions of naira.

The irony of the incidence is that the DPO and policemen in the police station located in Isse-Uku took their heels when they heard sporadic gunshots from the armed robbers’ weapons.

A source said the armed robbers had earlier gone to the police station looking for the DPO but he was reported to have fled with his men.

The source disclosed that the robbers had alerted the police in the area of their intention to attack the bank on Monday, adding that the robbers stationed their gang members at strategic positions in the town, while other members of the gang robbed the banks, eatery and petrol station unhindered.

Our Correspondent reports that the robbers who were fully armed unleashed terror in the town during almost an hour robbery operation unchallenged which took place around 4 pm.

An eye witness said that customers were held hostage inside the bank for almost an hour, while other gang members outside were raining bullets at random.

The eye witness who pleaded anonymity said a trader who is an indigene of Issele-Uku from Ogbeofu village and one other unidentified person were killed during the sporadic shooting, while many others sustained bullet wounds.

The numbers who sustained gun injuries could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident but could not give details of the robbery.