Buhari Appoints Ede Dafinone As Board Member Of Nigeria Export-Import Bank

LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Ede O. Dafinone as member of the Board the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank. The President equally appointed Mr. Kabiru Hassan as members of the Board of the Bank.

They are to replace Mr. Adesina Adegbenro and Hajiya Ramatu Ahmad whose tenure of appointments expired on 28th December, 2020, after spending the stipulated and non-renewable three-year term on the NEXIM Board.

This is in accordance with NEXIM Act, Section 8(5)I which stipulates that private sector members are not eligible for re-appointment on completion of their tenure.

The consideration for the two persons whose appointment is to be effective on 25th March, 2021, was based on their private sector related work experience.

This is in accordance with the NEXIM Act, Section 8(e) that provides “that two (2No) persons should be appointed to represent private export interests in the Board.”

It is believed that their appointment will enrich the Board as well as contribute immensely to the realization of NEXIM’s overall set goals.